 Maria Konnikova on handwriting analysis.

Is Handwriting Analysis Nonsense?

July 19 2017 7:03 PM

The Garbage Art of Handwriting Analysis

The Gist’s resident guff detector Maria Konnikova returns to look at the (appropriately) lost art of graphology.

Listen to Episode 788 of Slate’s The Gist:

Maria Konnikova returns to look at a tool prosecutors have used for decades: handwriting analysis, or graphology. Older versions of the practice have used handwriting to predict everything from a person’s mental state to their capacity for murder. “People have been convicted based on it,” says Konnikova. “We’re not talking about phrenology. Graphology is still something that exists in the United States. There are societies of graphologists.” Konnikova is the author of The Confidence Game and host of the Panoply podcast The Grift.

For the Spiel, Trump’s voting commission may be hobbled, but it can still do some real harm.

