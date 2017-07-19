Is Handwriting Analysis Nonsense?

The Garbage Art of Handwriting Analysis
Maria Konnikova returns to look at a tool prosecutors have used for decades: handwriting analysis, or graphology. Older versions of the practice have used handwriting to predict everything from a person’s mental state to their capacity for murder. “People have been convicted based on it,” says Konnikova. “We’re not talking about phrenology. Graphology is still something that exists in the United States. There are societies of graphologists.” Konnikova is the author of The Confidence Game and host of the Panoply podcast The Grift.
For the Spiel, Trump’s voting commission may be hobbled, but it can still do some real harm.
