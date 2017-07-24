Kevin McDonald on Why Kids in the Hall Lives On

Guinivan PR

When Kevin McDonald moved to New York, his sketch troupe, Kids in the Hall, had a deal with Lorne Michaels to make a new comedy show. But these were during some lean years for Michaels. “We were in a closet,” says McDonald, “and he was being audited, so it was us and a bunch of auditors. Once in a while, if we said something really funny, we could hear the auditors giggling on the other side of the room.”

While Kids in the Hall was never as famous as Saturday Night Live, the show became legendary for a discerning subset of comedy fans. “It’s like unsweetened lemonade—only 20 percent of people like us, but those who do really love us.” McDonald is now hosting a podcast with live shows across the U.S.

For the Spiel, a not so surreal end for Salvador Dalí’s remains.

