Joan C. Williams on Liberal Class Cluelessness

How Democrats Condescend to the White Working Class
Joan C. Williams says a third of the country is feeling talked down to. Here’s how to stop it.
Listen to Episode 793 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
According to Joan C. Williams, about a third of the country feels talked down to. These are the white working class folks, the people who went for Trump, the people who feel that terms like disruption just mean more hassle and pain. “We can’t expect people to have elite values if we don’t give them elite lives,” says Williams. She’s the author of the book White Working Class.
In the Spiel, why does everyone do a Goodfellas accent when impersonating Anthony Scaramucci?
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist