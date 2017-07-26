 Joan Williams, author of White Working Class.

Joan C. Williams on Liberal Class Cluelessness

July 26 2017 7:53 PM

How Democrats Condescend to the White Working Class

Joan C. Williams says a third of the country is feeling talked down to. Here’s how to stop it.

170726-thegist-jimwebb
Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., holds up his son’s combat boots, which he campaigned in, at a rally at Courthouse Plaza in Arlington, Virginia, in 2006.

Tom Williams/Getty Images

According to Joan C. Williams, about a third of the country feels talked down to. These are the white working class folks, the people who went for Trump, the people who feel that terms like disruption just mean more hassle and pain. “We can’t expect people to have elite values if we don’t give them elite lives,” says Williams. She’s the author of the book White Working Class.

In the Spiel, why does everyone do a Goodfellas accent when impersonating Anthony Scaramucci?

