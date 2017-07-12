 Edward Luce on struggling liberal democracies.

Why Are So Many Liberal Democracies on the Rocks?

July 12 2017

Look at All the Struggling Democracies

Financial Times columnist Edward Luce introduces us to a new word: oikophobia, fear of fellow countrymen.

It’s not that things are so terribly bad right now, it’s that circumstances have failed to keep up with expectations. So says Edward Luce, chief U.S. columnist for the Financial Times, whose new book surveys the ensuing crisis of confidence in liberal democracies. Luce’s book is The Retreat of Western Liberalism.

