Eddie Izzard’s New Memoir Covers His Life of Extremes

July 5 2017 2:14 PM

The Incredible Eddie Izzard  

A conversation with the famed comedian, author, runner, and one-day-only concert pianist.

170703-thegist-izzard
Comedian Eddie Izzard looks on while campaigning for the Labour party on May 10 in Cardiff, Wales.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Eddie Izzard once thought about playing piano for a living. He’s done one professional show. It was in front of tens of thousands of people. That’s because fans will watch the comedian do pretty much anything, from running marathons to telling jokes in German. His new book is Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens.

Also, we celebrate an unheralded date in history: July 3.

