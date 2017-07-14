How Magicians Assisted the Filming of David Lowery’s A Ghost Story

Bret Curry for A24

Director David Lowery has made one of the most remarkable films of 2017 so far, and he’s built it around a ridiculous image: a white sheet with two eyeholes cut out. So what makes A Ghost Story feel so epic? And what’s with that 10-minute pie scene? Spoilers abound.

For the Spiel: So, who was in the room with Don Jr. and the Russians?

