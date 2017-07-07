 Daniel Okrent on the New York Times’ public editor position.

What’s So Great About an Ombudsman?

What’s So Great About an Ombudsman?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
July 7 2017 6:29 PM

In Defense of Ombudsmen

Daniel Okrent, the first public editor for the New York Times, sticks up for the journalists everyone loves to hate.

170707-thegist-nyt
The New York Times building in New York.

Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 780 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Daniel Okrent did not have a lot of fun as the first public editor for the New York Times. “I was like internal affairs in a police department,” said Okrent. “Nobody liked to see me coming.” That said, Okrent defends the role ombudsmen play at news organizations, and he thinks the Times messed up earlier this year when it axed the public editor position.

In the Spiel, there was no Labrador at the Trump-Putin meeting, so …  good sign?

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.