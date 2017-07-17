How Our Brains Trick Us Into Liking Certain Flavors and Foods

Dan Pashman on the Psychology of Taste
This is your brain on food.
Our friend Dan Pashman from the Sporkful podcast returns to explain the new field of study known as gastrophysics and why our brains have a big influence over how we taste food. For example, research shows we like the taste of food served with heavy cutlery and ice cream presented with brighter colors. “It could be something evolutionary,” says Pashman. “With brighter colors, ice cream tastes sweeter.” Check out Pashman’s interview with gastrophysicist Charles Spence.
