How Our Brains Trick Us Into Liking Certain Flavors and Foods

How Our Brains Trick Us Into Liking Certain Flavors and Foods

July 17 2017 7:02 PM

Dan Pashman on the Psychology of Taste 

This is your brain on food.

Our brains have a big influence over how we taste food. Above, a man barbecues in Toronto.

Zoran Milich/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 786 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Our friend Dan Pashman from the Sporkful podcast returns to explain the new field of study known as gastrophysics and why our brains have a big influence over how we taste food. For example, research shows we like the taste of food served with heavy cutlery and ice cream presented with brighter colors. “It could be something evolutionary,” says Pashman. “With brighter colors, ice cream tastes sweeter.” Check out Pashman’s interview with gastrophysicist Charles Spence.

For the Spiel: Ann Coulter vs. Delta, Day 3.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.