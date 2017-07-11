 Ben Wittes on the scandal around Donald Trump Jr.

How the Don Jr. Email Story Provides a Classic Example of the Prisoner’s Dilemma

How the Don Jr. Email Story Provides a Classic Example of the Prisoner's Dilemma

July 11 2017 6:56 PM

Ben Wittes on the Latest News Bomb

How bad are Don Jr.’s emails?

Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower Nov. 17 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 782 of Slate’s The Gist:

Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes on the latest #ENSH (errant national security horses---) and the brewing scandal surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s emails.

In the Spiel, we’re going back to the event that set all this in motion: the Miss Universe pageant of 2013.

