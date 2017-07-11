How the Don Jr. Email Story Provides a Classic Example of the Prisoner’s Dilemma

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 782 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



Lawfare’s Benjamin Wittes on the latest #ENSH (errant national security horses---) and the brewing scandal surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s emails.

In the Spiel, we’re going back to the event that set all this in motion: the Miss Universe pageant of 2013.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.