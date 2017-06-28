Pulling Back the Curtain on Classic D.C. Two-Facedness

I Hate This, Don’t Quote Me
In one paragraph, Washington Post reporter Marc Fisher held the line against anonymous sources and “outright awfulness.”
Reporter Marc Fisher explains why he called out a classic game of D.C. deceit in the pages of the Washington Post. And Michelle LaRue, the official Gist penguin expert, returns to explain some news about those troublesome birds.
In the Spiel, how would a normal president handle our world affairs?
