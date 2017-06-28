Pulling Back the Curtain on Classic D.C. Two-Facedness

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Reporter Marc Fisher explains why he called out a classic game of D.C. deceit in the pages of the Washington Post. And Michelle LaRue, the official Gist penguin expert, returns to explain some news about those troublesome birds.

In the Spiel, how would a normal president handle our world affairs?

