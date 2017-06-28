 Washington Post reporter Marc Fisher on anonymous sources.

Pulling Back the Curtain on Classic D.C. Two-Facedness

June 28 2017

I Hate This, Don’t Quote Me 

In one paragraph, Washington Post reporter Marc Fisher held the line against anonymous sources and “outright awfulness.”

170628-thegist-kushnerpress
Senior White House Adviser Jared Kushner leads the inaugural meeting of the American Technology Council in the Indian Treaty Room at the White House on June 19.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 774 of Slate’s The Gist:

Reporter Marc Fisher explains why he called out a classic game of D.C. deceit in the pages of the Washington Post. And Michelle LaRue, the official Gist penguin expert, returns to explain some news about those troublesome birds.

In the Spiel, how would a normal president handle our world affairs?

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.