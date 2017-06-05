 Seth Stephens-Davidowitz on studying Google searches.

What Do You Tell Google and No One Else? One Researcher Would Love to Find Out.

June 5 2017 6:27 PM

O Great Confessor Google

Seth Stephens-Davidowitz combs internet search data to uncover secrets that elude pollsters.

170605-thegist-google
It knows.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 757 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
People tell Google things they wouldn’t say to anyone else. That’s the big insight that motivated the research of Seth Stephens-Davidowitz. His book, Everybody Lies, is about the stories and secrets he uncovered by digging into internet search data.

In the Spiel, the best jokes that Mike made on vacation.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.