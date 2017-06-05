What Do You Tell Google and No One Else? One Researcher Would Love to Find Out.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 757 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



People tell Google things they wouldn’t say to anyone else. That’s the big insight that motivated the research of Seth Stephens-Davidowitz. His book, Everybody Lies, is about the stories and secrets he uncovered by digging into internet search data.

In the Spiel, the best jokes that Mike made on vacation.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.