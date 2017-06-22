Scaachi Koul Stands by Her “Not White and Not Male” Gibe

Scaachi Koul on Surviving the Trolls
It helps to stay off Twitter.
Listen to Episode 770 of Slate’s The Gist:
Scaachi Koul, a writer for BuzzFeed, talks about growing up as a brown girl in Canada’s “Cowtown,” and how she set off a tweetstorm by soliciting job applications from writers who are “not white and not male.” Koul’s book of essays is One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter.
In the Spiel, legislative and executive reaction to the healthc are bill.
