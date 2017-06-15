 Robb Willer on the art of political persuasion.

Robb Willer on How to Persuade Conservatives

Robb Willer on How to Persuade Conservatives

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
June 15 2017 6:45 PM

The Delicate Art of Political Persuasion

Robb Willer on how to reframe debates in a way the “other side” will understand.

170615-thegist-thumbsdown
Constituents show their disagreement with GOP Rep. Leonard Lance during a town hall meeting in Branchburg, New Jersey, on Feb. 22.

Bill Clark/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 765 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

A big problem with political arguments, says Robb Willer, is that everyone sees himself or herself as the hero in a zombie movie. “American liberals see themselves as Brad Pitt warding off a zombie horde,” says Willer. “But the problem is conservatives see themselves the same way,” and no one is able to make arguments that appeal to the other side. Willer teaches sociology at Stanford and writes about the delicate art of political persuasion for places such as the New York Times.

In the Spiel, please Mr. President, don’t throw the special prosecutor into the briar patch.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.