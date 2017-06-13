Yes, Clinical Awkwardness Is a Thing

Awk-ward!
Why does awkwardness make us so uncomfortable?
You’re awkward, but maybe not in the way you think. Psychologist Ty Tashiro explains the hallmarks of social awkwardness, why we’re sensitive to it, and why it’s not such a bad thing. Tashiro is the author of Awkward: The Science of Why We’re Socially Awkward and Why That’s Awesome.
