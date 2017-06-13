 Psychologist Ty Tashiro explains what awkwardness is and why we’re sensitive to it.

Yes, Clinical Awkwardness Is a Thing

June 13 2017 6:46 PM

Awk-ward!

Why does awkwardness make us so uncomfortable?

170613-thegist-highfive
Chris Johnson of the Houston Astros attempts a high-five with teammate Jose Altuve on Sept. 22, 2011 in Houston.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 763 of Slate’s The Gist:

You’re awkward, but maybe not in the way you think. Psychologist Ty Tashiro explains the hallmarks of social awkwardness, why we’re sensitive to it, and why it’s not such a bad thing. Tashiro is the author of Awkward: The Science of Why We’re Socially Awkward and Why That’s Awesome.

In the Spiel, more on Donald Trump’s dear leader Cabinet meeting.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.