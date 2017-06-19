 Parsing the president’s comments on the Russia investigation.

It’s Very Possible Trump Has No Idea if He’s Being Investigated

It’s Very Possible Trump Has No Idea if He’s Being Investigated

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
June 19 2017 7:41 PM

Lies vs. BS

A handy guide to parsing the president’s tweets.

170619-thegist-trump
President Donald Trump in the White House on Feb. 16.

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 767 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

The U.S. has a racial wealth gap problem. By one estimate, at current levels of wealth growth it would take 228 years for the average black family to catch up with levels of wealth among white families. Thomas Shapiro explains some of the surprising reasons parity remains so elusive in his book, Toxic Inequality: How America’s Wealth Gap Destroys Mobility, Deepens the Racial Divide, and Threatens Our Future.

In the Spiel, there’s a reason why the wise people over at Lawfare say this administration is malevolence tempered by incompetence.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.