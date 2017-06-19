It’s Very Possible Trump Has No Idea if He’s Being Investigated

Lies vs. BS
A handy guide to parsing the president’s tweets.
The U.S. has a racial wealth gap problem. By one estimate, at current levels of wealth growth it would take 228 years for the average black family to catch up with levels of wealth among white families. Thomas Shapiro explains some of the surprising reasons parity remains so elusive in his book, Toxic Inequality: How America’s Wealth Gap Destroys Mobility, Deepens the Racial Divide, and Threatens Our Future.
In the Spiel, there’s a reason why the wise people over at Lawfare say this administration is malevolence tempered by incompetence.
