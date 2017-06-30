What Have We Been Getting Wrong About Our Emotions?

Listen to Episode 776 of Slate’s The Gist:

NPR’s Hanna Rosin and Alix Spiegel explain what they learned about feelings from their third season of Invisibilia. Society has come around to the idea that emotions are a force to be reckoned with—is that a good thing?

In the Spiel, it’s time to name another Lobstar.

