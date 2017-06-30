 NPR’s Hanna Rosin and Alix Spiegel on season 3 of the Invisibilia podcast.

What Have We Been Getting Wrong About Our Emotions?

June 30 2017 5:46 PM

Invisibilia Questions Your Emotions

The hosts of NPR’s hit podcast say there’s been a quiet revolution in the way we understand our feelings.

Listen to Episode 776 of Slate’s The Gist:

NPR’s Hanna Rosin and Alix Spiegel explain what they learned about feelings from their third season of Invisibilia. Society has come around to the idea that emotions are a force to be reckoned with—is that a good thing?

