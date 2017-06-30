What Have We Been Getting Wrong About Our Emotions?

Invisibilia Questions Your Emotions
The hosts of NPR’s hit podcast say there’s been a quiet revolution in the way we understand our feelings.
NPR’s Hanna Rosin and Alix Spiegel explain what they learned about feelings from their third season of Invisibilia. Society has come around to the idea that emotions are a force to be reckoned with—is that a good thing?
