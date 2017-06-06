 Maria Konnikova takes on nondairy milks.

So Is Almond Milk Actually Milk?

June 6 2017

Why So Morose About Lactose?

Our resident debunker, Maria Konnikova, on the truth and the fiction about nondairy milks.

There’s almond milk, coconut milk, hemp milk, soy milk, hazelnut milk, oat milk, and milk made from anything that grows, pretty much. But is any of it actually milk? And is it actually healthier than dairy? Our debunker-in-chief, Maria Konnikova, investigates the lofty claims of nondairy milks. Konnikova is a contributor to the New Yorker, and the author of The Confidence Game. Her new podcast is called the Grift.

In today’s Spiel, the White House’s long con on infrastructure.

