Larry Wilmore on Why Satire Won’t Stop Trump

June 9 2017 9:19 PM

Larry Wilmore is Black on the Air

The comedian talks about his new podcast and why satire can’t change minds.

Host Larry Wilmore on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore.

Steven Lovekin/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 761 of Slate's The Gist:

Last August, Larry Wilmore’s talk show was canceled. The Nightly Show focused on issues like equality, activism, and how racism subtly wormed its way into American life. In hindsight, it feels ahead of its time. Wilmore is out with a new podcast, Black on the Air.

In the Spiel: Sometimes democracy sucks.

