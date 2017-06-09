Larry Wilmore on Why Satire Won’t Stop Trump

Larry Wilmore is Black on the Air
The comedian talks about his new podcast and why satire can’t change minds.
Last August, Larry Wilmore’s talk show was canceled. The Nightly Show focused on issues like equality, activism, and how racism subtly wormed its way into American life. In hindsight, it feels ahead of its time. Wilmore is out with a new podcast, Black on the Air.
