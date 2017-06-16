Jon Ronson on Writing the Year’s Wildest Movie

Listen to Episode 766 of Slate’s The Gist:

The new movie Okja has pretty much everything. Car chases. Giant mutant pigs. A dystopian future. Jake Gyllenhaal with an outlandish moustache. A subtle social message. Tilda Swinton pretending to be Tony Blair. The movie is written by Korean director Bong Joon-ho (Snowpiercer) and returning guest Jon Ronson. Ronson takes us into the craft of writing the year’s wildest movie.

In the Spiel, why congressional comity is overrated.

