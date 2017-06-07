Debunking the Myths of the U.S. Prison Population Boom

What We Get Wrong About Mass Incarceration, Part I
Hint: It’s not about the feds, it’s about local prosecutors.
John Pfaff is on a mission to topple the well-worn myths of the U.S. prison population boom. He says the data tells us to focus on the district attorneys, not the Department of Justice. Pfaff teaches at Fordham University School of Law and is the author of Locked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration and How to Achieve Real Reform. This is Part I of our interview with Pfaff—listen Thursday for Part II.
