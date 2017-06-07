 John Pfaff on the data we have on mass incarceration.

Debunking the Myths of the U.S. Prison Population Boom

June 7 2017 6:11 PM

What We Get Wrong About Mass Incarceration, Part I

Hint: It’s not about the feds, it’s about local prosecutors.

170607-thegist-prison
Inmates at San Quentin State Prison on Aug. 15 in San Quentin, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 759 of Slate’s The Gist:

John Pfaff is on a mission to topple the well-worn myths of the U.S. prison population boom. He says the data tells us to focus on the district attorneys, not the Department of Justice. Pfaff teaches at Fordham University School of Law and is the author of Locked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration and How to Achieve Real Reform. This is Part I of our interview with Pfaff—listen Thursday for Part II.

In the Spiel, how are YOU celebrating Infrastructure Week?

