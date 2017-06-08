How to End the Prison Population Boom

What We Get Wrong About Mass Incarceration, Part II
Criminal justice quant John Pfaff says to bring down the prison population we must rein in prosecutors. Can that be done?
Wednesday on The Gist, John Pfaff refuted the conventional wisdom about mass incarceration. Thursday, Pfaff explains some of the obstacles to reform. Pfaff’s book is Locked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration—and How to Achieve Real Reform.
In the Spiel, a loyally honest review of James Comey’s testimony.
