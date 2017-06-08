 John Pfaff identifies the best criminal justice reforms.

How to End the Prison Population Boom

June 8 2017 7:01 PM

What We Get Wrong About Mass Incarceration, Part II

Criminal justice quant John Pfaff says to bring down the prison population we must rein in prosecutors. Can that be done?

The California Institution for Men prison fence on Aug. 19, 2009, in Chino, California.

Michal Czerwonka/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 760 of Slate’s The Gist:

Wednesday on The Gist, John Pfaff refuted the conventional wisdom about mass incarceration. Thursday, Pfaff explains some of the obstacles to reform. Pfaff’s book is Locked In: The True Causes of Mass Incarceration—and How to Achieve Real Reform.

In the Spiel, a loyally honest review of James Comey’s testimony.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.