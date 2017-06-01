 Jeet Heer on the near future of the Democratic Party.

New Republic Editor Jeet Heer on the Resistance

June 1 2017 6:07 PM

The Path of Most Resistance

New Republic editor Jeet Heer on how the election of Donald Trump has remade the Democratic Party.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer is joined by fellow Democrats following a meeting with then-President Barack Obama at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 4 in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In April, Donald Trump authorized rocket strikes on a military target in Syria. Most Democrats agreed with it. But when Trump makes a decision, does that make it inherently wrong? New Republic editor and Twitter star Jeet Heer offers a critique of the first few months of Democratic resistance. He wrote about it in the magazine last month.

Today’s Spiel comes from the archives: For President Trump, you’re nobody until you’re somebody. And then, you’re not just anybody—you’re everybody.

