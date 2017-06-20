 How the press covers terrorism.

Press Accounts of Terrorism Are Skewed. But Are They Racist?

Press Accounts of Terrorism Are Skewed. But Are They Racist?

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
June 20 2017 8:31 PM

Is Terrorism Coverage Racist?

A few problems with the recent study suggesting white terrorists get less media play than Muslim terrorists.

170620-thegist-finsburyattack
Police officers near Finsbury Mosque on Tuesday in London, England.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 768 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Tom Shapiro is back to explain the thinking behind the title of his book, Toxic Inequality. What’s so toxic about it? Shapiro is a professor at Brandeis University, where he directs the Institute on Assets and Social Policy.

In the Spiel: Based on the information available, what can we conclude about the media coverage of terrorism? Mike talks to Erin Miller, who oversees the Global Terrorism Database.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.