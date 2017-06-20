Press Accounts of Terrorism Are Skewed. But Are They Racist?

Leon Neal/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 768 of Slate’s The Gist:

Tom Shapiro is back to explain the thinking behind the title of his book, Toxic Inequality. What’s so toxic about it? Shapiro is a professor at Brandeis University, where he directs the Institute on Assets and Social Policy.

In the Spiel: Based on the information available, what can we conclude about the media coverage of terrorism? Mike talks to Erin Miller, who oversees the Global Terrorism Database.

