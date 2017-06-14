 Bill Schutt ate human flesh … for science!

Bill Schutt on His Comprehensive History of Cannibalism

Bill Schutt on His Comprehensive History of Cannibalism

June 14 2017 6:50 PM

He Ate Human Flesh for Science

Bill Schutt on his comprehensive new book, Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History.

From the cover of Bill Schutt’s Cannibalism: A Perfectly Natural History.

Algonquin Books

Listen to Episode 764 of Slate’s The Gist:

Bill Schutt says no one from his childhood is surprised to find out he’s been studying cannibalism—after all, he was into vampire bats as a kid. For his new book, he’s investigated the (natural) history of people eating one another and why it’s only been taboo in some countries, like China, for a short time.

In the Spiel, how we talk about domestic terrorism.

