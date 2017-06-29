Don Winslow on Writing Crime Fiction in the Age of Black Lives Matter

Writing Cop Fiction in the Age of Black Lives Matter
Don Winslow on the deep research that goes into writing modern crime fiction.
Crime writer Don Winslow says writing a novel about cops and cartels involves some pretty serious research. “In researching these books,” says Winslow, “I meet people. I’ve been to the funerals, talked to the cops. I’ve made the sympathy calls!” His newest book, about the NYPD, is The Force.
