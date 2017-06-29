 Best-selling crime author Don Winslow on writing in the age of Black Lives Matter.

Don Winslow on Writing Crime Fiction in the Age of Black Lives Matter

June 29 2017 7:35 PM

Writing Cop Fiction in the Age of Black Lives Matter

Don Winslow on the deep research that goes into writing modern crime fiction.

Author Don Winslow.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 775 of Slate’s The Gist:

Crime writer Don Winslow says writing a novel about cops and cartels involves some pretty serious research. “In researching these books,” says Winslow, “I meet people. I’ve been to the funerals, talked to the cops. I’ve made the sympathy calls!” His newest book, about the NYPD, is The Force.

In the Spiel, Trump’s worst tweet yet! Oh boy.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.