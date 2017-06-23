Jeremy McCarter on America’s Young Radicals

Do Radicals Change the World?
Author Jeremy McCarter on the five people who changed the course of America in 1917.
Author Jeremy McCarter (co-writer of Hamilton: The Revolution with Lin-Manuel Miranda) has written a new book tracing five American radicals from the 1910s and ’20s. “I had thought this was going to be a book about a chapter of progress in history we could learn from,” says McCarter. “But 1917 is a lot closer to what I thought I would see in my lifetime.” Young Radicals is available now.
In the Spiel, a lot of people really, really did not like Otto Warmbier.
