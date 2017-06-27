Why a Very Purple State Keeps Voting Republican

Big Turmoil in Big Sky Country
Anne Helen Petersen returns to discuss her new posting—covering politics in Montana for BuzzFeed.
Listen to Episode 773 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Anne Helen Petersen returns to discuss her new posting—as the Western correspondent for BuzzFeed. Petersen will be reporting on U.S. political culture from her new home, Missoula, Montana. “There’s a reason every newspaper used to have bureaus in every part of the country,” says Petersen, who recently covered the recent razor-thin House race in which notorious Republican Greg Gianforte came out on top.
On the Spiel, when everything becomes a calamity, nothing is a calamity.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist