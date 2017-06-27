 Anne Helen Petersen on why Montana keeps voting Republican.

Why a Very Purple State Keeps Voting Republican

June 27 2017 7:21 PM

Big Turmoil in Big Sky Country

Anne Helen Petersen returns to discuss her new posting—covering politics in Montana for BuzzFeed.

170627-thegist-gianforte
Republican Greg Gianforte speaks to supporters after being declared the winner at a party for Montana’s special House election on May 25 in Bozeman.

Janie Osborne/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 773 of Slate’s The Gist:

Anne Helen Petersen returns to discuss her new posting—as the Western correspondent for BuzzFeed. Petersen will be reporting on U.S. political culture from her new home, Missoula, Montana. “There’s a reason every newspaper used to have bureaus in every part of the country,” says Petersen, who recently covered the recent razor-thin House race in which notorious Republican Greg Gianforte came out on top.

On the Spiel, when everything becomes a calamity, nothing is a calamity.

