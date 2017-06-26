 Anne Helen Petersen on the rise of unruly women.

Anne Helen Petersen on Her Deep, Rigorous Study of Celebrity

Anne Helen Petersen on Her Deep, Rigorous Study of Celebrity

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
June 26 2017 7:14 PM

The Rise and Reign of Unruly Women

In her new book, author Anne Helen Petersen on how our culture treats women defying norms.

170626-thegist-beyoncenicki
Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj perform at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 20, 2015.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 772 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Anne Helen Petersen has made a career on the rigorous, deep, academic study of celebrity culture. In her new book Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud, Petersen explores the rise of norm-breaking women such as Lena Dunham and Serena Williams and what their ascendency can tell us about the political moment we’re living in. Petersen’s day job is senior culture writer at BuzzFeed.

Also, the Supreme Court makes a surprise ruling, and the Congressional Budget Office makes an unsurprising report.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.