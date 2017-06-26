Anne Helen Petersen on Her Deep, Rigorous Study of Celebrity

The Rise and Reign of Unruly Women
In her new book, author Anne Helen Petersen on how our culture treats women defying norms.
Listen to Episode 772 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
Anne Helen Petersen has made a career on the rigorous, deep, academic study of celebrity culture. In her new book Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud, Petersen explores the rise of norm-breaking women such as Lena Dunham and Serena Williams and what their ascendency can tell us about the political moment we’re living in. Petersen’s day job is senior culture writer at BuzzFeed.
Also, the Supreme Court makes a surprise ruling, and the Congressional Budget Office makes an unsurprising report.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist