 Al Franken on his book Giant of the Senate.

Al Franken on the Humorlessness of the Senate  

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
June 2 2017 8:32 PM

You Can’t Say That, Mr. Senator

Guest host Zoe Chace talks to Al Franken about jokes you can’t say out loud in Washington.

170602-thegist-frankenchace
Sen. Al Franken and Gist guest host Zoe Chace.

Chris Berube

Listen to Episode 756 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
In 2008, Al Franken was elected to the United States Senate. Since then, he’s become a well-respected member of the upper chamber. But he hasn’t lost his keen eye for satire. After the Supreme Court’s decision on same-sex marriage, “I wanted to release a thing saying, ‘Mr. Franken is very happy, but he thinks Justice Scalia’s dissent was very gay,’ ” he tells guest host Zoe Chace. “My team told me I couldn’t do that.” Franken is the author of a new book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate.

Today’s Spiel, an ode to the underappreciated, soon-to-be-extinct White House press briefing.

Zoe Chace is a producer on This American Life. Before that, she was a reporter for NPR’s Planet Money team, as well as an NPR producer.