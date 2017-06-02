Al Franken on the Humorlessness of the Senate  

You Can’t Say That, Mr. Senator
Guest host Zoe Chace talks to Al Franken about jokes you can’t say out loud in Washington.
In 2008, Al Franken was elected to the United States Senate. Since then, he’s become a well-respected member of the upper chamber. But he hasn’t lost his keen eye for satire. After the Supreme Court’s decision on same-sex marriage, “I wanted to release a thing saying, ‘Mr. Franken is very happy, but he thinks Justice Scalia’s dissent was very gay,’ ” he tells guest host Zoe Chace. “My team told me I couldn’t do that.” Franken is the author of a new book, Al Franken: Giant of the Senate.
Today’s Spiel, an ode to the underappreciated, soon-to-be-extinct White House press briefing.
