Tom Ricks on Why H.R. McMaster Is Coming Close to His Own Dereliction of Duty

Tom Ricks: “It’s Shakespearean”
A longtime defense policy reporter on the tragedy unfolding in the Trump White House.
For Tom Ricks, the whiplash-inducing news of the past two weeks has been especially surreal. Ricks explains why he was stunned to see the National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster defend President Trump. Ricks is out with a new book about two of his heroes, Churchill and Orwell. Ricks writes the Best Defense blog for Foreign Policy magazine.
In the Spiel, Mike breaks down former CIA Director John Brennan’s exchange with Rep. Trey Gowdy.
