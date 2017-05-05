Sarah Kliff on the Confusing New Health Care Bill

What’s in the Bill? With Vox’s Sarah Kliff.
The Vox health care writer returns to discuss the AHCA, which passed the House on Thursday.
Listen to Episode 737 of Slate’s The Gist:
Vox health care writer Sarah Kliff returns to discuss the return of the health care reform bill that just won’t die. In Kliff’s estimation, the new bill, if passed in the Senate, would be great for the rich and terrible for the sick. Kliff is a columnist and co-host of The Weeds podcast.
In the Spiel, why we were surprised by zombie health reform.
