Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Began His Punditry Career With the Facts on His Side

The Formation of Stephen Miller
The Trump administration’s wunderkind adviser made his name as a student pundit during the Duke lacrosse scandal.
Trump adviser Stephen Miller seemed to burst onto the national scene this past February, with his memorable defense of the White House’s travel ban and claims of voter fraud. But New York magazine’s Reeves Wiedeman says Miller’s education in punditry came years earlier, as a Duke University student commenting on the Duke lacrosse scandal for cable news. Back then, Miller was recognizably pugnacious and self-assured—but he was also right.
In the Spiel, we live in confusing times and flashing-neon warning signs. How does all that add up to utter indifference?
