Donald Trump Is Making Us Talk Like Half-Wit Mimics

May 30 2017 5:36 PM

Donald Trump, Body Snatcher

Why is it so hard to talk about Trump without sounding like warmed-over commentary on CNN?

President Donald Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images

gist_dailyemails
When can we expect the first tell-all book by a former Trump administration official? David Rosenthal explains the physics of personal memoirs and dishes about what he’s heard around the industry rumor mill. Rosenthal runs the Blue Rider Press imprint at the Penguin Group.

In the Spiel, guest host Leon Neyfakh explains how the president nearly ruined an otherwise perfect holiday weekend.

