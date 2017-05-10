 Leon Neyfakh on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Did Rod Rosenstein’s Sterling Reputation Just Get Trumped?

Did Rod Rosenstein's Sterling Reputation Just Get Trumped?

May 10 2017 7:16 PM

The Man Who Wrote the Comey Memo

How did Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein become a presidential hatchet man?

Former FBI Director James Comey at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on May 3 in Washington.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey has been called “rapturous of his own righteousness,” but by most accounts the man who assisted in Comey’s ouster could be described the same way. Rod Rosenstein, No. 2 at the Department of Justice, wrote the memo justifying Comey’s firing, but he’s had a sterling reputation until now as a fastidiously apolitical prosecutor. Leon Neyfakh, justice reporter for Slate, explains the lingering questions surrounding Comey’s dismissal and Rosenstein’s role in what happens next.

In the Spiel, остановить! This has nothing to do with Russia.

