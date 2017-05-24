 Josh King on Donald Trump’s first foreign trip.

Josh King on Trump’s Almost-Competent Trip Abroad

Josh King on Trump’s Almost-Competent Trip Abroad

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
May 24 2017 6:40 PM

Everyone Looks Presidential on Air Force One

Josh King on why Donald Trump is looking kind of respectable during his first foreign trip.

170524-thegist-trumpitaly
President Donald Trump arrives at Palazzo del Quirinale ahead of the meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday in Rome.

Ufficio Stampa e Comunicazione della Presidenza della Repubblica via Getty Images

Listen to Episode 750 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Donald Trump looks a lot more comfortable traveling abroad than he ever has in the White House. Josh King says there’s a good explanation for this. “Two Air Force Ones, a beast limousine, all the trappings of the United States government … it’s hard to screw that up,” says King, an expert in presidential stagecraft. He previously worked as an advance man in the Clinton White House.

In the Spiel, the incredibly undeserved comeback of Billy Bush.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.