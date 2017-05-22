 Jon Glaser on the second season of Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter.

Is Comedy a Palliative Remedy or a Meaningless Distraction?

Is Comedy a Palliative Remedy or a Meaningless Distraction?

May 22 2017 6:44 PM

Jon Glaser Is Conflicted

The star of Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter isn’t sure the world needs more dumb jokes, but he’s making them anyway.

170522-thegist-glaser
Jon Glaser on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 26, 2013. It was the day he came up with the character of Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jon Glaser makes his triumphant return to The Gist to talk about season two of the Adult Swim series Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter. Glaser has been a part of some of the most acclaimed shows on TV. He’s written for Inside Amy Schumer and Late Night With Conan O’Brien. He played Laird in Girls and Councilman Jamm in Parks and Recreation. But he’s feeling torn about making jokes for a living now, with the country seeming more screwed up than usual.

In the Spiel, will the U.S.–Saudi Arabia weapons deal mean hundreds of thousands of jobs for Americans?

