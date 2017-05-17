Alabama’s Top Reporter Says You Won’t Find an Angel From Montgomery

Why Things Went South in Alabama
John Archibald, dean of the Alabama press corps, unpacks the scandal that brought down his state’s governor.
What’s the matter with Alabama? (You could ask the same thing of tens of other states with sleazy political histories, but we’re going in alphabetical order.) Today, Alabama reporter John Archibald delves into the concentric scandals rocking the Montgomery establishment. Archibald writes for the Alabama Media Group.
