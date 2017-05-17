 John Archibald on Alabama’s recent scandals.

Alabama’s Top Reporter Says You Won’t Find an Angel From Montgomery

May 17 2017 5:15 PM

Why Things Went South in Alabama

John Archibald, dean of the Alabama press corps, unpacks the scandal that brought down his state’s governor.

170517-thegist-bentley
Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley on Sept. 13, 2013.

Michael Wade/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images

gist_dailyemails
What’s the matter with Alabama? (You could ask the same thing of tens of other states with sleazy political histories, but we’re going in alphabetical order.) Today, Alabama reporter John Archibald delves into the concentric scandals rocking the Montgomery establishment. Archibald writes for the Alabama Media Group.

In the Spiel, why you shouldn’t root for impeachment.

