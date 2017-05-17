Alabama’s Top Reporter Says You Won’t Find an Angel From Montgomery

Michael Wade/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images

Listen to Episode 745 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



What’s the matter with Alabama? (You could ask the same thing of tens of other states with sleazy political histories, but we’re going in alphabetical order.) Today, Alabama reporter John Archibald delves into the concentric scandals rocking the Montgomery establishment. Archibald writes for the Alabama Media Group.

In the Spiel, why you shouldn’t root for impeachment.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.