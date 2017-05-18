 Isaac Chotiner on the death of Roger Ailes.

Isaac Chotiner on Life After Roger Ailes

May 18 2017

Roger Ailes Created This Mess

Isaac Chotiner on the death of a man who created Fox News and elevated Trump to political power.

170518-thegist-rogerailes
Outside the Fox News studios in New York City, a ticker displays news of Roger Ailes’ death on Thursday.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Listen to Episode 746 of Slate’s The Gist:

Thursday morning, Roger Ailes died. The Fox News impresario changed the conversation in America and created a base of support for the current president, Donald Trump. Isaac Chotiner has reported extensively on Fox News for Slate. His new interview podcast is called I Have to Ask.

Plus, Mike hits the bar with Peter Fornatale to drink discuss the crown jewel of cocktails. Fornatale is co-author of Brooklyn Spirits and host of the DRF Players’ Podcast.

Drinks mentioned in this segment:

In the Spiel, Mike reflects on how to win listeners and influence presidents.

