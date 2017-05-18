Isaac Chotiner on Life After Roger Ailes

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Listen to Episode 746 of Slate’s The Gist:

Advertisement



Thursday morning, Roger Ailes died. The Fox News impresario changed the conversation in America and created a base of support for the current president, Donald Trump. Isaac Chotiner has reported extensively on Fox News for Slate. His new interview podcast is called I Have to Ask.

Plus, Mike hits the bar with Peter Fornatale to drink discuss the crown jewel of cocktails. Fornatale is co-author of Brooklyn Spirits and host of the DRF Players’ Podcast.

Drinks mentioned in this segment:

In the Spiel, Mike reflects on how to win listeners and influence presidents.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.