Gina Kolata on Her Book About a Deeply Mysterious Disease

Facing Your Genetic Destiny
New York Times science reporter Gina Kolata looks at a mysterious disease and the diagnosis that almost tore a family apart.
The Baxley family was cursed with a horrible disease—something like mad cow, but for human beings. The younger members of the family might have the disease, and there’s a test that would tell them definitively. But knowing for sure could screw up their whole family relationship. In her book Mercies in Disguise, author Gina Kolata explores the family’s incredibly painful decision. Kolata is a science reporter for the New York Times.
Plus, we cover the downfall of Sebastian Gorka and ask why Trump supporters are willing to let some pretty dubious policies slide.
