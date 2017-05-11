 Clint Watts on Russia’s information warfare.

Who Will Russia’s Information Wars Target Next? Maybe Your Senator.

Who Will Russia’s Information Wars Target Next? Maybe Your Senator.

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
May 11 2017 7:37 PM

Clint Watts, Testifier Extraordinaire

The star of March’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing says we need to get better at knowing information warfare when we see it.

170511-thegist-clintwatts
Clint Watts testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on March 30 in Washington.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 741 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

We’re zooming out on Russia’s influencing machine with the help of Clint Watts, the national security expert who had a star turn in March with his soundbite-ready testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Watts explains why the partisan skew on fake news is “kind of garbage.” Plus, he has tips for testifying—just in case you get a call from Congress. Watts is a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

­­

In the Spiel, hanging on every phrase President Trump invented this week.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.