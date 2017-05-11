Who Will Russia’s Information Wars Target Next? Maybe Your Senator.

Clint Watts, Testifier Extraordinaire
The star of March’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing says we need to get better at knowing information warfare when we see it.
We’re zooming out on Russia’s influencing machine with the help of Clint Watts, the national security expert who had a star turn in March with his soundbite-ready testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Watts explains why the partisan skew on fake news is “kind of garbage.” Plus, he has tips for testifying—just in case you get a call from Congress. Watts is a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.
In the Spiel, hanging on every phrase President Trump invented this week.
