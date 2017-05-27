 Chris Hayes on A Colony in a Nation.

Chris Hayes on His Book About Modern American Segregation

Chris Hayes on His Book About Modern American Segregation

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
May 27 2017 9:29 AM

The Colony and the Nation 

MSNBC host Chris Hayes on how the law-and-order policies of Richard Nixon have created a bifurcated America.

170526-thegist-chrishayes
New police officers attend their graduation ceremony March 15 in Chicago.

Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 752 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

Richard Nixon once warned of an America cut in two, a colony of poor, disenfranchised people within a nation of wealth. His law-and-order policies went a long way to making that a reality. In his new book, A Colony in a Nation, Chris Hayes looks at how fear has led to some destructive policies in America’s cities.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.