 Cass Sunstein says polarization isn’t worse than ever, just different.

The Risky Business of Leaving the Echo Chamber

May 2 2017 8:23 PM

Red Feed, Blue Feed With Cass Sunstein

The Harvard professor on his new book, #Republic, which looks at what’s new about American polarization.

Cass Sunstein in New York in 2016.

Listen to Episode 734 of Slate's The Gist:

Harvard professor Cass Sunstein returns to discuss his new book #Republic, which looks at polarization in the digital age. While America isn’t more polarized than ever, Sunstein says it’s important to focus on how today’s problems are different and new. “You find yourself in a cocoon, even if you didn’t choose it,” says Sunstein. But he sees hope in sites that are actively trying to sell their readers on content from outside their normal media diet. “In the fullness of time, the non–echo chamber model is going to be producing a lot of revenue.”

In the Spiel, we discover what it would have been like if President Trump had been commander in chief during our time of greatest national strife.

