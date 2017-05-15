Brooke Gladstone on Why Democracy Is Malfunctioning

Chasing the Bauble With Brooke Gladstone
The On the Media host says press tallies of Trump lies are not enough; we have to cover the consequences.
Lists of inaccurate statements by Donald Trump are good and satisfying and a little funny. But they aren’t what we need. We need reporting on the issues behind the lies, says Brooke Gladstone. She’s co-host of On the Media and author of a new book, The Trouble with Reality, which looks at the malfunctioning of American democracy.
In the Spiel, why voter ID laws are such a unique American con.
