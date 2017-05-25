 Ben Wittes rounds up recent national security nonsense.

The Meaning of ENSH and How You Can Spot It

May 25 2017 7:05 PM

Ben Wittes Digs Out

The editor of Lawfare returns to wade through the past two weeks’ worth of ENSH (errant national security horses--t).

Rod Rosenstein and Rachel Brand are sworn in prior to testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 7 in Washington.

Listen to Episode 751 of Slate’s The Gist:

Ben Wittes has a term for the nonsense justifications he observes coming from the Trump administration. He calls it ENSH: errant national security horseshit. On Thursday’s show, Wittes shovels up some of the larger ENSH dumps of the past two weeks. Wittes is editor in chief of Lawfare.

In the Spiel, naming a long overdue Lobstar.

