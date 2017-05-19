 Arne Duncan on his effort to help fix college sports.

Arne Duncan on the Problem With College Sports

Arne Duncan on the Problem With College Sports

Slate
The Gist
A daily news and culture podcast with Mike Pesca.
May 19 2017 7:28 PM

Can We Really Fix College Sports?

Obama’s education secretary, Arne Duncan, wants to help college athletes out of their plight. 

170519-thegist-duncan
Running back Trey Sneed runs during the Rutgers Scarlet Knights spring football game played on April 22 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 747 of Slate’s The Gist:

Subscribe in iTunes RSS feed ∙ DownloadPlay in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

gist_dailyemails
Advertisement

For college athletes, performance bonuses outweigh academic bonuses 15 to 1. That’s not acceptable, says Arne Duncan. Duncan served as Barack Obama’s education secretary. Now, he’s on the Knight Commission, which is trying to lead reforms in college sports.

In the Spiel, the strange evolution of Rod Rosenstein.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.