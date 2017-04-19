Are Experts Becoming Society’s Scapegoats?

Listen to Episode 725 of Slate’s The Gist:

Experts have had a rough year. Tom Nichols sees a new fervor in the country’s anti-intellectualism, and he thinks it stems from frustration with elites. Turns out, there’s a difference between the people with expertise and the people with power. Nichols is a professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. His book is The Death of Expertise.

In the Spiel, the two recent suicides in the news tell us something about how we talk about murder.

