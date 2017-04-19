 Tom Nichols on his book, The Death of Expertise.

Are Experts Becoming Society’s Scapegoats?

April 19 2017 7:10 PM

Up With Eggheads

Are experts taking the fall for decisions made by people in power?

Eggheads.

Bev Sykes/Flickr

Listen to Episode 725 of Slate’s The Gist:

gist_dailyemails
Experts have had a rough year. Tom Nichols sees a new fervor in the country’s anti-intellectualism, and he thinks it stems from frustration with elites. Turns out, there’s a difference between the people with expertise and the people with power. Nichols is a professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College. His book is The Death of Expertise.

In the Spiel, the two recent suicides in the news tell us something about how we talk about murder.

