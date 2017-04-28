 The Lucas Brothers on their Netflix stand-up comedy special.

How the War on Drugs Ripped Apart the Lucas Brothers’ Family and Also Made Them Great Comedians

April 28 2017 7:23 PM

The Incredible Lucas Brothers

Why twins should avoid mushrooms and other life lessons from stand-up comedy duo Keith and Kenny Lucas.

170428-thegist-lucasbros
Comedians Keith and Kenny Lucas.

Brian Friedman

Listen to Episode 732 of Slate’s The Gist:

Weeks before the end of their third-year final exams, twins Keith and Kenny Lucas became law school dropouts to pursue careers in comedy. But their whole lives had been about going the other way: Growing up in drug war–ravaged Newark, New Jersey, they were self-professed nerds trying to figure out why their dad was in prison. The Lucas Bros: On Drugs Netflix special shows off Keith and Kenny’s perfect timing as a comedy tag team (though they might also be just a little bit high). Their set pokes fun at dead presidents, and their jokes range from annoying drug dealers to Steph Curry, but the act feels like classic vaudeville.

In the Spiel, it’s time to talk about Kim Jong-un’s rational dickishness.

