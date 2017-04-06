Scott Simon on His Memoir About Chicago Cubs Superfandom

Lovable Losers With Scott Simon
The NPR host on the changing nature of his fandom for the Chicago Cubs.
Listen to Episode 716 of Slate’s The Gist:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.
The Chicago Cubs used to be the Susan Lucci of baseball. Now they’re looking more like Meryl Streep. As a fan, how do you become accustomed to winning? Scott Simon has written a memoir about his life as a too-devoted Cubs fan and how he’s adjusting to life as a winner. Simon is also the host of Weekend Edition Sunday from NPR.
In the Spiel, we bid farewell to a beloved, deeply tender jerk.
Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.
Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist