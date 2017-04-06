 Scott Simon on the newly unlovable Chicago Cubs.

Scott Simon on His Memoir About Chicago Cubs Superfandom

April 6 2017 6:44 PM

Lovable Losers With Scott Simon

The NPR host on the changing nature of his fandom for the Chicago Cubs.

170406-thegist-cubswin
Fans celebrate outside of Wrigley Field in Chicago on Nov. 2.

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Listen to Episode 716 of Slate’s The Gist:

The Chicago Cubs used to be the Susan Lucci of baseball. Now they’re looking more like Meryl Streep. As a fan, how do you become accustomed to winning? Scott Simon has written a memoir about his life as a too-devoted Cubs fan and how he’s adjusting to life as a winner. Simon is also the host of Weekend Edition Sunday from NPR.

In the Spiel, we bid farewell to a beloved, deeply tender jerk.

