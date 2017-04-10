 Osita Nwanevu debates Mike Pesca on shutting down university speakers.

If Some Opinions Are Off-Limits, Who Draws the Line?

April 10 2017 7:13 PM

When Protesters Pull the Fire Alarm

Does your right to free speech entitle you to silence the speech of someone else? Mike Pesca debates Slate’s Osita Nwanevu.

170410-thegist-middlebury
Middlebury College students protest a speech by visiting author Charles Murray.

VTDigger video/YouTube

Slate’s Osita Nwanevu defended the actions of Middlebury College students to silence visiting speaker Charles Murray last month. If we consider some opinions to be beyond the pale of acceptability, who’s to say that the students were wrong in putting Murray’s past writings in that category? Nwanevu is an editorial assistant at Slate.

In the Spiel, if you really think about it, Bill O’Reilly is a lot like Bashar al-Assad.

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.