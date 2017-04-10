If Some Opinions Are Off-Limits, Who Draws the Line?

VTDigger video/YouTube

Slate’s Osita Nwanevu defended the actions of Middlebury College students to silence visiting speaker Charles Murray last month. If we consider some opinions to be beyond the pale of acceptability, who’s to say that the students were wrong in putting Murray’s past writings in that category? Nwanevu is an editorial assistant at Slate.

In the Spiel, if you really think about it, Bill O’Reilly is a lot like Bashar al-Assad.

