 Moshe Kasher’s Comedy Central show is Problematic.

Can You Be Funny in a Safe Space? Moshe Kasher Is Trying.

Can You Be Funny in a Safe Space? Moshe Kasher Is Trying.

April 24 2017 6:29 PM

Moshe Kasher Is Not an Activist

Comedy Central’s Problematic is part talk show and part town hall, tilting at a variety of incendiary topics and urging candid discussion. Can it also be funny?

Moshe Kasher on the set of Comedy Central’s Problematic.

Ali Goldstein

Listen to Episode 728 of Slate's The Gist:

Comedian Moshe Kasher is a self-professed lefty and a general fan of cultural sensitivity, but he has a big problem with outrage culture. His new talk show, Problematic, takes aim at any unabashed troglodytes, as well as their supposedly enlightened brethren. As Kasher puts it: “How could it be that both sides think the other side is arguing from a place of zero reality?” Problematic airs on Comedy Central on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (9 p.m. Central).

In the Spiel, we’re throwing out the 100-day yardstick.

