Can You Be Funny in a Safe Space? Moshe Kasher Is Trying.

Moshe Kasher Is Not an Activist
Comedy Central’s Problematic is part talk show and part town hall, tilting at a variety of incendiary topics and urging candid discussion. Can it also be funny?
Comedian Moshe Kasher is a self-professed lefty and a general fan of cultural sensitivity, but he has a big problem with outrage culture. His new talk show, Problematic, takes aim at any unabashed troglodytes, as well as their supposedly enlightened brethren. As Kasher puts it: “How could it be that both sides think the other side is arguing from a place of zero reality?” Problematic airs on Comedy Central on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (9 p.m. Central).
